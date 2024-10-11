What channel is Chesterfield v Notts County League Two match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Stuart Maynard’s side finished 14th in the league last season, but they’ve been impressive this campaign.

Chesterfield and Notts County go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon, with the away team looking to go top of League Two.

They’ve won five, drawn three and lost only two of their 10 games this time out, and they’re unbeaten away from home.

Notts County, who will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing in the Football League Trophy in the week, find themselves fifth in the table, but a draw will see them leapfrog their rivals and head to the summit of the league based on goal difference, while a win will give them a two-point lead.

Chesterfield were promoted from the National League last season after racking up nearly 100 points, and they’ve impressed in spells in League Two.

They’ve only lost two of their 10 games, but they’ve struggled to turn draws into wins, with five of their outings finishing level.

Paul Cook’s side can move from 12th to seventh in the league with a win on Saturday afternoon, and they’ll be hopeful of getting at least a point considering they’re unbeaten at home so far this season (won one, drawn four).

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chesterfield v Notts County on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chesterfield v Notts County?

Chesterfield v Notts County will take place on Saturday 12th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chesterfield v Notts County kick-off time

Chesterfield v Notts County will kick off at 12:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chesterfield v Notts County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "1a6b0e0db50a4b603ee80add086ccc174fb227f8"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

How to live stream Chesterfield v Notts County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Chesterfield v Notts County odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chesterfield (10/11) Draw (27/10) Notts County (11/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.