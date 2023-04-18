Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio netted in the first leg in Spain to give the Champions League holders a major advantage ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea must overturn a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday if Frank Lampard's men are to book their place in the final four.

It hasn't gone to plan since Lampard returned to Chelsea to replace Graham Potter, with the Blues losing all three of their games under the 44-year-old, with the latest coming against Brighton on Saturday.

Based on form, Chelsea, who are now 11th in the Premier League table, need a miracle to overturn their deficit on Tuesday against a Real Madrid side who have won four of their last five.

While Carlo Ancelotti's men look set to lose out on La Liga to Barcelona, Real Madrid have already won the FIFA Club World Cup this season and they've also booked their place in the Copa del Rey final, as well as having a great chance of winning their fifth Champions League in nine years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Real Madrid?

Chelsea v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 18th April 2023.

Chelsea v Real Madrid kick-off time

Chelsea v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chelsea v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (7/4) Draw (5/2) Real Madrid (29/20)*

Chelsea v Real Madrid prediction

You can check out the full Chelsea v Real Madrid predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

