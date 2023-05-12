The Reds head into the latest round of fixtures three points clear of the drop zone following last Monday's thrilling 4-3 victory over bottom club Southampton at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest make the trip to Stamford Bridge looking to take a giant step towards Premier League safety.

Steve Cooper's side have been dire on the road this season, however, earning just six points from 17 games on their travels.

Chelsea are looking to make it back-to-back wins after tasting victory for the first time since Frank Lampard returned to the dugout in last Saturday's 3-1 success at Bournemouth.

Despite splashing the cash all season, the Blues are in danger of finishing in the bottom half of the table and are six points behind SW6 neighbours Fulham in 10th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Nottingham Forest online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on radio

Unfortunately, this match has not been selected for live radio coverage in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (TBC) Draw (TBC) Nottingham Forest (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.