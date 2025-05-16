Chelsea made light work of Charlton and Everton in the early rounds but only edged past Crystal Palace and Liverpool – needing a 94th-minute winner to get the better of the Reds in the semi-final.

2023/24 FA Cup winners Man Utd are back in the final after an impressive run, which has seen them thrash West Brom and Wolves in early rounds before outclassing Sunderland and then rivals Man City to punch their ticket for Wembley.

A third-place finish in the WSL represents a positive season for the Red Devils, but head coach Marc Skinner has some work to do after his side ended the league campaign with a four-game winless run.

Chelsea have had the better of Man Utd this term, beating them 1-0 at home and away in the WSL, but anything can and will happen in an FA Cup final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 18th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 12:50pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Chelsea v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

