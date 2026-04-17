The Premier League serves up some sumptuous Saturday night entertainment this weekend in the form of Chelsea v Man Utd at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

Both will be looking to bounce back from disappointing defeats and get their chase for the Champions League back on track.

The Blues' torrid recent run, five losses in their last six games, has seen them tumble down the table and left Liam Rosenior struggling to fix their vulnerable backline.

Man Utd have defensive issues of their own – with Lisandro Martinez suspended and Harry Maguire's availability unclear – after a dismal defeat to Leeds on Monday.

Michael Carrick is facing the toughest challenge of his tenure to date but knows a win on Saturday would be a major step toward qualifying for the Champions League.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 18 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Chelsea v Man Utd on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (6/5) Draw (5/2) Man Utd (19/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.