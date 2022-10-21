The Blues' winning run under new boss Graham Potter was halted at six games in the week as Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Brentford.

There's usually a standout game every weekend and Chelsea v Manchester United is the pick of the bunch from the Premier League TV schedule .

Chelsea will be keen to bounce back in front of their home fans against one of their top-four rivals.

United, meanwhile, will be full of confidence after beating Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were all over Antonio Conte's Spurs, with United registering 28 shots in total and 10 of them going on target.

Bruno Fernandes, who scored in the Tottenham win, looks revitalised under Erik ten Hag, while Antony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are always a threat.

Ten Hag also seems to have given up with the idea of pleasing Cristiano Ronaldo, who stormed down the tunnel after being an unused substitute in the Tottenham victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 22nd October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Nottingham Forest v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Man Utd team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell; Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man Utd

Chelsea have been flying since Graham Potter took over at Stamford Bridge but the Blues struggled to break down Brentford in the week.

United will feel confident of getting one over their top-four rivals after their impressive win against Tottenham.

It will likely be a tight but encapsulating game with both sides desperate to avoid defeat.

