The international break looks to have come at a good time for Sonia Bompastor and her side, who dropped points against West Ham at the end of March.

Liverpool are sixth in the WSL, having struggled to follow up their fourth-place finish from last season, but knocked out Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals to book their place in the final four.

Though the Reds made Chelsea work for their 3-0 victory in the league earlier this season, they will need to draw on the magic of the cup if they are to make it to Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 12th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Liverpool kick-off time

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 12pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Chelsea v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

