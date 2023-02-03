The Blues, who have had a below-par season so far, bounced back from defeats against Manchester City and Fulham by beating Crystal Palace and drawing with Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Chelsea host Fulham on Friday evening in the return of Premier League action, with Graham Potter knowing a win will take his side from tenth to sixth in the table.

Chelsea tried to save their season in the January transfer window, with the Blues spending over £300m, including a British record £107m move for Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day.

Fernandez followed Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana, Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos through the door at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Sunderland in the FA Cup on Saturday, didn't spend anywhere near the amount Chelsea did in the transfer window, however, Marco Silva's men are having a brilliant season so far.

They currently sit seventh in the Premier League, despite losing their last two against Newcastle and Tottenham, and a win would take them to within five points of the top four.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Fulham.

When is Chelsea v Fulham?

Chelsea v Fulham will kick off at 8pm on Friday 3rd February 2023.

Chelsea v Fulham team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Hall, Cucurella; Mount, Mudryk, Havertz.

Fulham predicted line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Mitrovic.

Chelsea v Fulham prediction

Marco Silva's Fulham have been sensational this season and while they won the reverse leg at Craven Cottage, we are expecting Chelsea to win at home.

The Blues will be boosted by their new January signings and while it could take time for them to get used to each other, they should have enough to edge out their London rivals.

Don't expect the Blues to run away with it, however – it will likely be a close one at Stamford Bridge.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Fulham (8/1 at bet365)

Chelsea v Fulham odds

Chelsea (13/20) Draw (14/5) Fulham (17/4)*

