Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to stamp his mark on the Chelsea side he inherited from Frank Lampard, while attacking additions Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have hit the ground running with impressive displays in pre-season.

Fulham kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory against Brentford, a result that was overshadowed by star man Joao Palhinha suffering a shoulder injury, before a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez could make his debut for Marco Silva's side after completing a £5.5 million transfer from Premier League rivals Wolves as speculation continues to rage over Aleksandar Mitrovic's future.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Fulham?

Chelsea v Fulham will take place on Sunday 30th July 2023.

Chelsea v Fulham kick-off time

Chelsea v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

