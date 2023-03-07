Graham Potter's men created plenty of chances in the first leg in Germany, however Karim Adeyemi's counter attack goal proved the difference between the sides.

Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 showdown on Tuesday night with the Blues needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Chelsea come into this on the back of their 1-0 win against Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, which ended their three-game losing run in all competitions.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are flying under Edin Terzic and have won their last 11 games in all competitions.

They beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on Friday night thanks to goals from Marco Reus and Emre Can to leave Dortmund level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after 23 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Dortmund on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Dortmund?

Chelsea v Dortmund will take place on Tuesday 7th March.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Dortmund kick-off time

Chelsea v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chelsea v Dortmund on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Dortmund odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (10/11) Draw (13/5) Dortmund (3/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Chelsea v Dortmund prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Chelsea v Dortmund predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.