Chelsea are bidding to bounce back from last season's disappointing campaign and they have signed a number of new faces in the transfer window - including attacking aces Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

Brighton star Moisés Caicedo has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Ecuador midfielder is unlikely to feature from the off after being on international duty last month.

The Seagulls are gearing up for their first ever European campaign after qualifying for the Europa League and a number of new faces including João Pedro, Mahmoud Dahoud and James Milner will be eager to get some minutes in the bank in their pre-season opener.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Brighton?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Brighton kick-off time

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 12am.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11pm on Saturday 22nd July.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.