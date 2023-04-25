The Blues are having a dismal season and they're yet to win since replacing Graham Potter with Frank Lampard. Chelsea find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League and a staggering 20 points off the top four.

Chelsea host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday night as two out-of-form sides face off at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who are locked in talks with ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino about taking over this summer, were knocked out of the Champions League last week by Real Madrid, so their only focus now is finishing as high as possible in the league.

Brentford are having a solid season and they find themselves above Chelsea in 10th place, however, they're winless in their last six (drawn three, lost three).

The Bees come into the Chelsea clash on the back of their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday, and a win at Stamford Bridge would see them leapfrog Fulham and move into ninth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brentford?

Chelsea v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Brentford kick-off time

Chelsea v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brentford online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chelsea v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Brentford odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (7/10) Draw (3/1) Brentford (15/4)*

