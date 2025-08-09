It has been a busy summer in the transfer market for the West Londoners, which makes friendlies like the game against AC Milan all the more important.

While Chelsea are hoping to kick on from a successful first year under Enzo Maresca, the visitors are a team in transition following the summer reappointment of Max Allegri but will have renewed hope of what the future can hold under their returning head coach.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v AC Milan on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v AC Milan?

Chelsea v AC Milan will take place on Sunday 10th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v AC Milan kick-off time

Chelsea v AC Milan will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on 5 from 2:30pm.

The Blues' pre-season fixtures will be broadcast on 5 ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign.

How to live stream Chelsea v AC Milan online

Fans can watch the game for free online via 5 or DAZN.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Both of Chelsea's pre-season fixtures will be available on DAZN but viewers will need to sign up for an account to watch them for free.

Is Chelsea v AC Milan on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.