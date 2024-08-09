Leeds are tipped to go well from the off, while relegated trio Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United will seek fast starts upon their return to the second tier.

There's more EFL football to be broadcast live on TV than ever before, but due to constraints of, you know, the laws of time, the only way you're going to stay across all the biggest stories is through regular doses of highlights.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Championship highlights in 2024/25.

Which channel are Championship highlights on?

ITV has won the rights to show EFL highlights on TV throughout the 2024/25 season.

The highlights show will be broadcast on ITV4 and ITVX on a range of devices.

Sky Sports will also show EFL highlights on its website and app shortly after the games conclude.

What time are Championship highlights on ITV?

The EFL highlights show will be aired at 9pm each Saturday night after rounds of matches.

Championship TV rights

