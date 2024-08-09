Championship 2024/25 highlights: TV channel, live stream and time
Your guide to Championship highlights in 2024/25.
The Championship 2024/25 promises another 46 bouts of pure, unrestrained drama between August and May.
Each season without fail, unexpected challengers rise up with a startling run of form in the early stages of the campaign to put their name in the mix, whether they can sustain it or not.
Leeds are tipped to go well from the off, while relegated trio Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United will seek fast starts upon their return to the second tier.
There's more EFL football to be broadcast live on TV than ever before, but due to constraints of, you know, the laws of time, the only way you're going to stay across all the biggest stories is through regular doses of highlights.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Championship highlights in 2024/25.
More like this
Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV
Which channel are Championship highlights on?
ITV has won the rights to show EFL highlights on TV throughout the 2024/25 season.
The highlights show will be broadcast on ITV4 and ITVX on a range of devices.
Sky Sports will also show EFL highlights on its website and app shortly after the games conclude.
What time are Championship highlights on ITV?
The EFL highlights show will be aired at 9pm each Saturday night after rounds of matches.
Championship TV rights
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.