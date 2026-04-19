A place in the final of the Scottish Cup will be on the line on Sunday when Celtic face St Mirren at Hampden Park.

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The Hoops have beaten the visitors three times in the Scottish Premiership this term, including at Celtic Park last weekend, but will be out for some cup revenge.

St Mirren beat the Old Firm outfit 3-1 in the League Cup final in December to end their 12-year wait for a major trophy.

There have been changes in the dugout since – with Martin O'Neill returning to Celtic and Craig McLeish in interim charge of St Mirren – and both sides head into Sunday's clash with renewed confidence.

The Scottish Cup is rarely short on drama and with the pressure cranked up at Hampden Park, Sunday's clash looks set to deliver.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v St Mirren on TV and online.

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When is Celtic v St Mirren?

Celtic v St Mirren will take place on Sunday 19 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v St Mirren kick-off time

Celtic v St Mirren will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v St Mirren on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

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How to live stream Celtic v St Mirren online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Celtic v St Mirren on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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