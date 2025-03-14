Celtic, who have won the league title in 12 of the last 13 seasons, won the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers on penalties earlier this campaign and they're also in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, where they'll face St Johnstone.

Rangers, who are still searching for their next permanent manager while Barry Ferguson takes charge on an interim basis, have had a disappointing season.

They haven't laid a glove on Celtic in the league this season while they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Championship side Queen's Park last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 16th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Celtic v Rangers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Celtic (8/11) Draw (16/5) Rangers (3/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.