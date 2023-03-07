They're nine points clear of Rangers after 27 games, with Michael Beale's side also in action on Wednesday against Hibernian.

Celtic host Hearts on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou's side look to extend their lead on Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 12 points.

Celtic, who have won 25 of their 27 Scottish Premiership this campaign while losing once, come into this on the back of their 5-1 demolition of St Mirren on Sunday.

Hearts, meanwhile, have impressed this season and they're currently third in the table. They're 12 points behind Rangers but they do boast a five point advantage on Hibs in fourth.

Hearts' form has dipped recently and they've won two of their last five. They face an uphill task to get a result at Celtic considering Postecoglou's men have won all 13 of their home games and scored 87 goals in the process.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Hearts on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Hearts?

Celtic v Hearts will take place on Wednesday 8th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Hearts kick-off time

Celtic v Hearts will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hearts on?

The game will be shown on Celtic TV but unfortunately, it has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both sides' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Celtic v Hearts online

You can tune in for the match via Celtic TV for a one-off pay-per-view fee of £12.99.

Celtic have selected this as one of their five PPV matches throughout the season and is available to fans of both teams.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Celtic v Hearts on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Celtic v Hearts odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (2/11) Draw (7/1) Hearts (12/1)*

Celtic v Hearts prediction

Hearts are having a brilliant season, however, their form has dipped recently and they've won just two of their last five.

Celtic are on course to win another Scottish Premiership title and they will have far too much quality for Hearts on Wednesday night.

Our prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hearts (9/1 at bet365)

