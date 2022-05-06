They lead by six points with three games to play and their much superior goal difference means a victory would make them champions in all but name irrespective of how their Old Firm rivals get on.

A Celtic victory against Hearts on Saturday will be enough to clinch the Scottish Premiership title, as long as Rangers fail to win the following day.

Rangers' trip to Celtic Park last weekend looked like their final chance to make a play for the title and the 1-1 draw certainly suited the hosts.

Watch Celtic v Hearts on Sky Sports

Even so, Ange Postecoglou will be telling his side this is no time to take their foot off the gas as Hearts have enjoyed an impressive season of their own.

A third-place finish and qualification for the Europa League play-off round has already been confirmed for Robbie Neilson's team, which represents a fantastic return for 2021/22.

The season would be even better if they could claim a win over Celtic on their own turf, however.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Hearts on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Hearts?

Celtic v Hearts will take place on Saturday 7th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Hearts will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Scottish Premiership games taking place this weekend including Rangers v Dundee on Sunday.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Hearts online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Celtic v Hearts team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda

Hearts predicted XI: Gordon; Sibbick, Moore, Cochrane; Atkinson, Haring, Woodburn, Mackay-Steven; Ginnelly, Boyce, McKay

Celtic v Hearts odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (2/7) Draw (9/2) Hearts (10/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Our prediction: Celtic v Hearts

A victory pretty much seals the Scottish Premiership title for Celtic and though the visitors will likely raise their game for the trip to Celtic Park, it's hard to see a slip-up.

Since Hearts' 2-1 win on the opening day of the league season, the Bhoys have beaten them three times and you feel they'll make it four on Saturday.

All of the games between these two sides this term have been won by a one-goal margin and this may be no different.

Our prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hearts (8/1 at bet365)

