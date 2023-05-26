Dave Challinor's side were promoted from the National League last season and they're hoping to return to League One for the first time since 2010.

Stockport County are on the brink of securing back-to-back promotions as they face Carlisle at Wembley on Sunday in the League Two play-off final.

Stockport came from behind to beat Salford in their play-off semi-final. Salford had a 1-0 lead from the first leg before Stockport won 2-1 at Edgeley Park to force penalties, with Ben Hinchliffe making two superb saves to book their place at Wembley.

Carlisle also had to overturn a deficit in their play-off semi-final against Bradford.

Paul Simpson's men won 2-1 at Brunton Park to cancel out Bradford's 1-0 lead from the first leg, with the tie going to extra time. Carlisle centre-back Ben Barclay was the unlikely hero with his 112th-minute goal booking their play-off final spot.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Carlisle v Stockport.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Carlisle v Stockport?

Carlisle v Stockport will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Carlisle v Stockport team news

Carlisle predicted line-up: Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Whelan; Senior, Guy, Moxon, Armer; McCalmont, Garner, Gordon.

Stockport predicted line-up: Hinchliffe; Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey; Knoyle, Wright, Camps, Lemonheigh-Evans, Rydel; Olaofe, Madden.

Carlisle v Stockport prediction

Stockport found form in the second half of the season and they've lost just two of their last 22 games.

While Carlisle will put up a fight and it could be a close affair, it's hard not to side with Stockport as they eye back-to-back promotions.

Our prediction: Carlisle 1-2 Stockport (9/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Carlisle v Stockport odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Carlisle (19/10) Draw (12/5) Stockport (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.