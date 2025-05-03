What channel is Cambridge United v Birmingham League One match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Cambridge United v Birmingham in the League One, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Birmingham City have already set the record points total in an EFL campaign, and they have one more chance to set the bar even higher when they travel to face Cambridge United.
The Blues are on 108 points with one game left to play, while the U's are already relegated and will finish the season in 23rd place regardless of the result here.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cambridge United v Birmingham on TV and online.
- Watch Cambridge United v Birmingham on Sky Sports
When is Cambridge United v Birmingham?
Cambridge United v Birmingham will take place on Saturday 3rd May 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Cambridge United v Birmingham kick-off time
Cambridge United v Birmingham will kick off at 3pm.
What TV channel is Cambridge United v Birmingham on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Cambridge United v Birmingham online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Cambridge United v Birmingham odds
Cambridge United (9/2) Draw (7/2) Birmingham (12/25)
