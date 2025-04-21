Indeed, Chris Wilder's side head to Turf Moor desperate for a victory as they look to reel in the Clarets and avoid the play-offs.

Burnley are closing on a return to the Premier League after a hugely impressive second half of the season.

The hosts' success has been built on the second tier's best defensive record, but they have taken their game up a level in recent months as attackers like Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards have made their influence felt.

Monday's game has the makings of a Championship classic, and is even on terrestrial TV so a wider audience can get their EFL fill.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Sheffield United?

Burnley v Sheffield United will take place on Monday 21st April 2025.

Burnley v Sheffield United kick-off time

Burnley v Sheffield United will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm and on ITV1 from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burnley v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Burnley v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

