Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were back in the goals at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night as the Blues came from behind to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

After surviving a scare at the hands of Luton Town in the FA Cup in midweek, Chelsea's focus turns back to the Premier League as they travel up to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday.

With games against Burnley and Norwich in the next week, Thomas Tuchel's side have a fantastic opportunity to extend their cushion over the sides battling it out for fourth.

The Clarets have had renewed belief recently – taking seven points from their last four games as they battle for survival – but they were comfortably beaten by out-of-form Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

There are question marks over whether captain Ben Mee, who was forced off in that game, will be available meaning that 20-year-old Nathan Collins may start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Chelsea?

Burnley v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 5th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Watford v Arsenal on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Burnley v Chelsea online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v Chelsea team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kovacic, Kanté, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Werner

Our prediction: Burnley v Chelsea

Turf Moor has been a happy hunting ground for Chelsea, who have won five of the six games they've played there since Burnley were promoted.

Nick Pope was sensational in the defeat to the Foxes and he'll likely need to have another stormer if Sean Dyche's side are to take anything from the game.

Mee's fitness is said to be touch and go due to injury but his absence would be a massive blow.

Tuchel may trust Lukaku and Werner again after their goals on Wednesday evening and they'll be hungry to repay his faith.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea (14/1 at Bet365)

