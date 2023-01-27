The Robins produced a dismal display when Carlos Corberan's side came to visit in the league in late December, with boos ringing around Ashton Gate at full time, but coming from behind to draw with Swansea City in the third round of this competition appears to have kick-started their season.

It's an all-Championship affair in the South West on Saturday as Bristol City host West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Nigel Pearson has stuck with the 4-3-3 that inspired their second half turnaround and they're unbeaten since – beating Birmingham City and then Swansea in the third round replay before drawing with Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

They remain 17th in the Championship table, however, and can expect to be up against it given the Baggies' recent form. Albion were one Scott Twine free-kick from halting Burnley's eight-game winning run on Friday evening and have won 10 of their 14 games since Corberan took charge.

That run has seen them emerge as one of the favourites for the top six, as well as beating non-league side Chesterfield via a third round replay, and will likely make them a team few will want to draw in the next round if they can get past Bristol City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v West Brom?

Bristol City v West Brom will take place on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Bristol City v West Brom kick-off time

Bristol City v West Brom will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v West Brom on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Bristol City v West Brom online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Bristol City v West Brom odds

