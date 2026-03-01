Brighton will be hunting back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November when relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest visit the Amex on Sunday.

Ad

The Seagulls ended their lengthy winless run in the league with a 2-0 victory away at Brentford last weekend and now need to find some consistency as they eye a late surge for the European spots.

Nottingham Forest have shown clear improvements since the arrival of Vitor Pereira, but he won't want the wait for his first Premier League win to go on too long.

As we head into the final months of the season, it looks to be between the Reds, West Ham, and Tottenham for the last relegation place.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brighton v Nottingham Forest?

Brighton v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 1 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Brighton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Brighton v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Brighton v Nottingham Forest on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Brighton v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brighton (11/10) Draw (5/2) Nottingham Forest (23/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.