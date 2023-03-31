Marc Skinner's side top the lot with 38 points from 16 games and will fancy their chances of adding three more to their total as the struggling Seagulls have lost nine of their 14 matches.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester United will bid to continue their title charge when they travel to Brighton this weekend.

Fans are in for a thrilling climax to the Women's Super League over the coming months with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all in contention of lifting the trophy.

United were dealt a blow ahead of the trip to Brighton as it was confirmed Norwegian defender Maria Thorisdottir will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury sustained in the FA Cup victory over Lewes earlier this month.

Brighton, who are currently under the management of interim boss Amy Merricks after Jens Scheuer left his position by mutual consent earlier this month, are two points clear of bottom club Leicester with two games in hand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Manchester United will take place on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Brighton v Man Utd kick-off time

Brighton v Manchester United will kick off at 11:30am.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Can you listen to Brighton v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast on any radio stations in the UK.

