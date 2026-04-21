Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Tuesday night in the hope of snapping their Premier League losing streak.

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The Blues were beaten 1-0 by top-five rivals Man Utd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening to make it four defeats on the bounce in the top flight.

Liam Rosenior has insisted that he retains the backing of the club chiefs but that could change if the West Londoners drop out of European contention, which is now a real danger.

Brighton are searching for their fourth consecutive victory over Chelsea, which would see them leapfrog the visitors into sixth place ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

Fabian Hurzeler's side grabbed a late equaliser at Spurs on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to four games, having rediscovered their form at just the right time.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and online.

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When is Brighton v Chelsea?

Brighton v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 21 April 2026.

The game was originally due to be played this weekend but has been pulled forward as a result of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Chelsea kick-off time

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Brighton v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Brighton v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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