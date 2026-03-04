Arsenal face a testing trip to rejuvenated Brighton as the Premier League title race resumes on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The Gunners restored their five-point lead at the top of the table with a narrow victory over Chelsea on Sunday, though second-place Man City have a game in hand over Mikel Arteta's side.

An away game on the South Coast represents the next banana skin for the North Londoners to avoid.

The Seagulls have rediscovered their mojo in recent weeks, ending a six-match winless run with back-to-back victories over Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

They are still in the running for the European places but will need a strong finish to the season to beat out the competition.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brighton v Arsenal?

Brighton v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Arsenal kick-off time

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Brighton v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Brighton v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Advertisement Brighton v Arsenal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brighton (15/4) Draw (31/10) Arsenal (13/20)* Bet Boost odds: Gabriel to score with header – 8/1 9/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.