The Toon leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the table thanks to last weekend's impressive 2-0 victory over the Red Devils before battering West Ham 5-1 in the capital in midweek to consolidate their lofty place in the standings.

Newcastle will look to continue their charge for Champions League football when they make the long trip to London for the second time in three days.

Eddie Howe's team are peaking at just the right time and the Newcastle boss faces a dilemma in attack as Callum Wilson has scored three times in the last two games while Alexander Isak stepped off the bench to bag against the Hammers.

Brentford will be eager to exact revenge on Newcastle after a 5-1 defeat at St James' Park in the reverse fixture last season.

Thomas Frank's Bees, who sit ninth in the table, are bidding to bounce back from Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United as their push for Europe suffered a setback.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Newcastle?

Brentford v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Brentford v Newcastle kick-off time

Brentford v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brentford v Newcastle on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio coverage in the UK.

Brentford v Newcastle odds

