Norwich top the table while Leeds and Sheffield United scrap for an automatic promotion place.

Brentford are out of play-off contention but will not roll over for the Yorkshire side at Griffin Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is the Brentford v Leeds game?

Brentford v Leeds will kick off at 5:15pm on Monday 22nd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Brentford v Leeds

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 5:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Leeds will battle and scrap until the final whistle blows on the 2018/19 season.

Brentford are essentially playing for pride, but with so much at stake for Bielsa, he won’t allow his team to fail.

Prediction: Brentford 0-1 Leeds

