The sides finished the regular season on 76 points each, but Carlisle had a marginally better goal difference so they get the advantage of playing at home in the second match.

There is little to split Bradford City and Carlisle United heading into the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final.

In fact, this weekend's first leg could prove crucial as Bradford's form at Valley Parade left quite a bit to be desired thanks to their poor record of nine wins from 23 games, while the Cumbrians lost just six times on the road.

The corresponding league fixture was hardly a classic as Bradford and Carlisle played out a goalless draw in March, with both sides managing just a single shot on target each.

Carlisle striker Kristian Dennis ended the season third in the League Two scoring charts, but the 33-year-old has managed just one goal in his last six appearances so the travelling supporters will hope their talisman has found his shooting boots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bradford v Carlisle on TV and online.

When is Bradford v Carlisle?

Bradford v Carlisle will take place on Sunday 14th May 2023.

Bradford v Carlisle kick-off time

Bradford v Carlisle will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Bradford v Carlisle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bradford v Carlisle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Bradford v Carlisle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

