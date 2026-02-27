The Premier League serves up a mouthwatering Saturday lunchtime contest, with AFC Bournemouth hosting Sunderland at the Vitality Stadium.

Just two points separate the eighth-place Cherries from their visitors, in 12th, but the pair have endured opposite fortunes of late.

Bournemouth have woken from their mid-season slumber to go seven Premier League games unbeaten, including four victories, and boost their European hopes.

Sunderland's impressive return to the top flight has hit the rocks in recent weeks. The Black Cats have lost four of their last five in the league, including back-to-back losses at the Stadium of Light, which has been a fortress for them this term.

Regis Le Bris' side head on the road this weekend and won't be short on motivation after tempers flared in their 3-2 victory over Bournemouth in the reverse fixture.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Sunderland?

Bournemouth v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 28 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Sunderland kick-off time

Bournemouth v Sunderland will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Sunderland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Sunderland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Bournemouth v Sunderland on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

