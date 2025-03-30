Man City have been beaten away at Bournemouth already this season, losing 2-1 back in November, and have suffered scares at the hands of EFL duo Leyton Orient and Plymouth Argyle in the last two rounds of the FA Cup.

The March international break came at a good time for the Cherries, whose brilliant mid-season run has given way to a recent rocky spell - with their only victory in the last six weeks coming via penalties against Wolves in the last round.

Seven-time winners Man City have experience on their side, but the pursuit of history is a powerful thing and Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth are seeking to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time ever.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Man City on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Man City?

Bournemouth v Man City will take place on Sunday 30th March 2025.

Bournemouth v Man City kick-off time

Bournemouth v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Man City on?

You can watch live coverage of Bournemouth v Man City on ITV1 from 3:45pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Man City online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Bournemouth v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

