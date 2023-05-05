A fine run of form – five wins from seven games – has seen the Cherries pull clear of the relegation scrap and Gary O'Neill's side are all but certain to be dining at the top table again next season.

Bournemouth welcome Chelsea to the Vitality Stadium with the incentive of climbing above their opponents in the Premier League table.

In contrast, Chelsea's disastrous campaign goes from bad to worse and Tuesday's 3-1 humiliation at Arsenal made it six defeats in a row since Frank Lampard replaced Graham Potter in the dugout.

The Blues are bottom of the Premier League form table and can thank their lucky stars that points gained in the early weeks of the season under Thomas Tuchel have spared them from the threat of relegation.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were on the scoresheet when Chelsea beat Bournemouth in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge last December, but the latter misses the trip to the south coast through injury.

When is Bournemouth v Chelsea?

Bournemouth v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

Bournemouth v Chelsea kick-off time

Bournemouth v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v Chelsea live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Chelsea on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio broadcast in the UK.

Bournemouth v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bournemouth (23/10) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (23/20)*

