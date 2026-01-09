National League side Boreham Wood will be hunting another FA Cup upset when they welcome League One outfit Burton Albion to Meadow Park on Saturday.

Ad

The Wood, who are one of just three non-league teams remaining in the competition, made it to the fifth round a few years ago and have already knocked out two EFL clubs this term.

Burton, meanwhile, made light work of lower division opposition in the first two rounds and are now one win away from reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010/11.

The Brewers' main priority this term is avoiding relegation from League One, where they're just three points above the drop zone, which could influence Gary Bowyer's selection.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Boreham Wood v Burton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Boreham Wood v Burton?

Boreham Wood v Burton will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Boreham Wood v Burton kick-off time

Boreham Wood v Burton will kick off at 3pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Boreham Wood v Burton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Boreham Wood v Burton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Boreham Wood v Burton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Boreham Wood v Burton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Boreham Wood (23/20) Draw (13/5) Burton (11/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.