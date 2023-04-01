The Trotters are seeking their second triumph in the competition having previously won it all the way back in 1988–89, while the Pilgrims are bidding to win their first major cup competition.

League One duo Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle slug it out for silverware in the Papa Johns Trophy Final at Wembley on Sunday.

It will be the third meeting between the two teams in the current campaign. Plymouth secured a 2-0 victory at Home Park in the early weeks of the season before a stalemate at the University of Bolton Stadium in January.

Bolton, who sit fifth in League One, topped Group B before dumping out Barrow, Manchester United U21s, Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley en route to the final.

Meanwhile, League One leaders Plymouth plotted a tougher route to Wembley having required penalties to get past Cheltenham in the quarter-finals and AFC Wimbledon in the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bolton v Plymouth on TV and online.

When is Bolton v Plymouth?

Bolton v Plymouth will take place on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

Bolton v Plymouth kick-off time

Bolton v Plymouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bolton v Plymouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bolton v Plymouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Bolton v Plymouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

