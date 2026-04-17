Coventry City travel to Blackburn Rovers on Friday evening knowing that a point would be enough to clinch their promotion from the Championship.

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Frank Lampard's side are heading back to the Premier League after 25 years away and, with a 10-point lead at the top of the table, are set to win the second-tier title as well.

The Sky Blues' celebrations were delayed by a goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday last week but that will only have stoked the fire ahead of their Ewood Park visit.

Blackburn must recover quickly from their midweek defeat to Southampton, which ended a six-game unbeaten run, and are battling relegation in the Championship.

Though Rovers are four points clear of the drop zone, they've played one game more than the sides around them in the race for survival.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City on TV and online.

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When is Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City?

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City will take place on Friday 17 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City kick-off time

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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