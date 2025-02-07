Birmingham are eyeing not just promotion to the Championship but eventually a return to the Premier League, and now have their sights on a top-flight scalp after beating Lincoln City to book their place in the fourth round.

The odds are stacked against them, however, as confidence is high at Newcastle ahead of their trip to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Eddie Howe's side are fifth in the Premier League, battling for a Champions League spot, and swept past Arsenal in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

They now turn their attention to the pursuit of a second Wembley final in 2024/25, having proved too good to another EFL club – Bromley of League Two – in the last round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Birmingham v Newcastle?

Birmingham v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.

Birmingham v Newcastle kick-off time

Birmingham v Newcastle will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham v Newcastle on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Birmingham v Newcastle online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Birmingham v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

