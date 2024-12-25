While Birmingham have been dominant, they're not running away with it, and they'll need to fend off Wycombe and Wrexham if they are to win the title.

Davies's men will be hoping to secure an automatic promotion spot while also progressing in the FA Cup and the Football League Trophy.

Birmingham will face Lincoln City and Swindon Town respectively in the third round of both competitions.

While things are on the up for Birmingham, Burton are in a relegation battle after narrowly avoiding the drop to League Two last campaign.

Mark Robinson's side need to find form soon if they are to have any chance of getting out of the bottom four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham v Burton on TV and online.

When is Birmingham v Burton?

Birmingham v Burton will take place on Thursday 26th December 2024.

Birmingham v Burton kick-off time

Birmingham v Burton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham v Burton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham v Burton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

