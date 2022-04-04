The Reds travel to Benfica for the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday evening and will be keen to earn a lead to take back to Anfield – as they did against Inter in the previous round.

We've reached the business end of the 2021/22 Champions League with just eight teams left in this season's competition. Liverpool are firmly in the hunt.

Having triumphed in the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp's men remain on course for a historic quadruple but the German boss will know how steep a challenge that will be.

Their hosts Benfica edged past Ajax at the round of 16 stage, winning 3-2 on aggregate, and despite being a fair way back in the Portuguese top-flight have been on a pretty impressive run over the past few months.

Even so, they're not a European heavyweight that most other sides are faced with at this point in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica v Liverpool on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Benfica v Liverpool?

Benfica v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 5th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Benfica v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Benfica v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Benfica v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Benfica v Liverpool team news

Benfica predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Rafa, Taarabt, Weigl, Everton; Ramos, Nunez

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Benfica v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Benfica (15/2) Draw (15/4) Liverpool (4/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Benfica v Liverpool

The Premier League title race is really hotting up but Liverpool's full focus on Tuesday evening needs to be coming away from Estádio da Luz with a lead they can defend at Anfield.

That approach worked well for them against Inter and Klopp will be asking his side for a similarly professional performance this time around.

All things considered, they should be able to secure another two-goal lead ahead of the second leg.

Our prediction: Benfica 0-2 Liverpool (6/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.