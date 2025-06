Boss Enzo Maresca will now be keen to turn the screw and push ahead into the competition with just the knockouts left to negotiate.

New striker Liam Delap, who netted against ES Tunis, is expected to keep his place up front for the clash against Benfica.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Benfica v Chelsea?

Benfica v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 28th June 2025.

Benfica v Chelsea FC kick-off time

Benfica v Chelsea will kick off at 9pm.

What TV channel is Benfica v Chelsea on?

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final, but this match will not air on 5.

How to live stream Benfica v Chelsea online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Benfica v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

