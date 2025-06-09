With only the group winners progressing straight to the 2026 World Cup, Monday's game is set to be pivotal to both sides' hopes of reaching the tournament.

Though they have never won in Belgium, Wales will arrive high in confidence after Rudi Garcia's team were held to a draw away in North Macedonia on Friday.

The Red Devils are six points back from the Group J leaders, with two games in hand, but are not short on talent and will hope to kick-start their World Cup qualification campaign with a win in Brussels on Monday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Wales on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Belgium v Wales?

Belgium v Wales will take place on Monday 9th June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Belgium v Wales kick-off time

Belgium v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Belgium v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales from 7:30pm or S4C from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Belgium v Wales online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer or S4C.

The streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Belgium v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Belgium v Wales odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Belgium (9/20) Draw (7/2) Wales (11/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.