Things were looking good for England but their fate changed when Bassett directed a rare Japanese cross over goalkeeper Karen Bardsley's head. As the ball hit the crossbar, it bounced over the line into the goal and left the Lionesses with no chance of winning the match.

It was the first time the team had reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and their performance has been hailed as a huge success overall, and credited with raising the profile of women's football.

Japan will face the USA in Sunday's World Cup final, which will be broadcast on BBC2 at 11.30pm on Sunday.

