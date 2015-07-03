BBC3 to show England v Germany Women's World Cup play-off
The Lionesses are out of the final, but you can still watch them play for third place against Germany
England might have lost their chance of playing in the World Cup final, but fans can still watch them play this Saturday. The BBC has amended its schedule so the match will be shown on BBC3 at 8.30pm.
The Lionesses will face Germany in a play-off for third place after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Japan due to an own goal from defender Laura Bassett in injury time.
Things were looking good for England but their fate changed when Bassett directed a rare Japanese cross over goalkeeper Karen Bardsley's head. As the ball hit the crossbar, it bounced over the line into the goal and left the Lionesses with no chance of winning the match.
It was the first time the team had reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and their performance has been hailed as a huge success overall, and credited with raising the profile of women's football.
Japan will face the USA in Sunday's World Cup final, which will be broadcast on BBC2 at 11.30pm on Sunday.