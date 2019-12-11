Former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry compounded the misery in north London with four goals in a crazy second half, but Spurs have struck back with three convincing wins on the European stage since then.

They beat Red Star 5-0 and 4-0 – home and away respectively – before defeating Olympiakos 4-2 under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss has instantly injected life into Spurs’ season and this encounter will be a far closer affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Bayern Munich v Tottenham?

Bayern Munich v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

How to watch Bayern Munich v Tottenham on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham remain the underdogs in this one, but they have a master director on the European stage calling the shots this time around.

Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli have kicked up into sensational form while Harry Kane is threatening to join them at the peak of their powers.

Since the 7-2 win, Bayern sacked Niko Kovac and remain under the control of interim boss Hans-Dieter Flick – Kovac’s former assistant.

He won each of his first four games in charge to nil, but back-to-back defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach suggest Spurs can head to the Allianz Arena without fear.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Tottenham