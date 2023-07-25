Guardiola's side now turn their attention to Bayern, who the Spaniard managed from 2013-2016, with City keeping one eye on their Community Shield showdown against Arsenal on August 6th.

City are coming off an iconic treble last season and Bayern, who won the Bundesliga for the 33rd time last campaign, will pose a stiffer test than Yokohama F Marinos.

Bayern have played one pre-season game so far, with Thomas Tuchel's men beating Rottach-Egern 27-0.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Bayern Munich v Man City?

Bayern Munich v Man City will take place on Wednesday 26th July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bayern Munich v Man City kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Man City will kick off at 11:30am.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Man City on?

Bayern Munich v Man City will be on City's official TV channel City+.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man City and Bayern Munich official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Man City online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.