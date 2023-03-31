Ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel sealed a return to the dugout after the Bundesliga leaders opted to axe Julian Nagelsmann in the wake of the 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen before the international break.

Thomas Tuchel kicks off his reign as Bayern Munich boss with a crunch clash against former club Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

That defeat saw Bayern slip to second place in the table, one point behind Dortmund, who are unbeaten in the league since domestic action resumed following the World Cup.

The visitors are the second-best travellers in the Bundesliga and can move four points clear at the top if they leave with their eighth away win of the campaign, although Tuchel's new team are unbeaten on home soil.

Last October's reverse fixture proved a cracker as Anthony Modeste's last-gasp goal snatched a point for Dortmund after Bayern had been reduced to 10-men following Kingsley Coman's dismissal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Dortmund on TV and online.

When is Bayern Munich v Dortmund?

Bayern Munich v Dortmund will take place on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Bayern Munich v Dortmund kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Dortmund will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Dortmund on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5:20pm.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Dortmund online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Bayern Munich v Dortmund on radio

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast on any radio stations in the UK.

