The Kiwi outfit are at the tournament on merit, having won the OFC Champions League for the last four years, but need a miracle against the European heavyweights – not least because some of their squad have not made the trip due to work commitments.

Harry Kane fired Bayern to the Bundesliga title in 2024/25 and the German club now go hunting another piece of silverware as well as the healthy prize fund.

The pair have been drawn alongside Benfica and Boca Juniors in Group C – with the top two sides set to qualify for the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Auckland City on TV and online.

When is Bayern Munich v Auckland City?

Bayern Munich v Auckland City will take place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Al Ahly v Inter Miami kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Auckland City will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Auckland City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 5 from 4pm.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Auckland City online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Bayern Munich v Auckland City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

Bayern Munich v Auckland City odds

bet365 odds: Bayern Munich (1/100) Draw (28/1) Auckland City (50/1)*

*Odds subject to change.

