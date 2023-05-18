The Tykes welcome to the Trotters to Oakwell with the scores level from the first leg at the University of Bolton Stadium last Saturday.

A place in the League One playoff final is on the line when Barnsley and Bolton meet in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Nicky Cadden fired Barnsley into a 63rd-minute lead with a drilled effort from the edge of the box, but Bolton's main man in attack, Dion Charles, nabbed his 18th goal of a fine campaign less than five minutes later to even up proceedings.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season – they also met in the FA Cup – and Bolton will take heart from their 3-0 win at Oakwell in the corresponding league fixture at the start of January.

Barnsley, who are chasing an instant return to the Championship, are on a two-game losing streak at home and failed to score in either match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Bolton on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Bolton?

Barnsley v Bolton will take place on Friday 19th May 2023.

Barnsley v Bolton kick-off time

Barnsley v Bolton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Bolton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Barnsley v Bolton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Barnsley v Bolton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Barnsley v Bolton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Barnsley (19/20) Draw (5/2) Bolton (3/1)*

