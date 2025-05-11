Hansi Flick must galvanise his side after their heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, which left some of his players in tears.

It's all or nothing now for Real Madrid, who are at risk of ending the season empty-handed after failing in their European defence and losing out in the Copa del Rey final.

They could cut Barcelona's lead to just a point with a win on the road on Sunday and will be desperate to put an end to their hosts' recent dominance in El Clásico – having lost to them four times in a row this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Sunday 11th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 3:15pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Barcelona v Real Madrid on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Barcelona v Real Madrid odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Barcelona (5/6) Draw (27/10) Real Madrid (23/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.