Eder Militao's own goal separated the sides in the first leg at the Bernabeu last month and Wednesday's winner will face either Osasuna or Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday night with Xavi's men leading 1-0.

Barcelona are having a brilliant season and they've already won the Supercopa de Espana when beating Real Madrid 3-1 in January. They also boast a 12 point lead at the top of La Liga with 11 games remaining.

Xavi's side are out of Europe following their Europa League exit against Manchester United so they're all in on La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are all in on the Champions League – and the Copa del Rey – as Carlo Ancelotti's men face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Barcelona v Real Madrid.

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 5th April 2023.

Barcelona v Real Madrid team news

Barcelona predicted line-up: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Fati, Lewandowski.

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Barcelona v Real Madrid prediction

With a place in the Copa del Rey final up for grabs, we'll likely have a close affair at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night.

Both sides know each other well and it could be hard to split them, so a score draw with Barcelona progressing ahead of Real Madrid seems likely.

Our prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid (11/2 at bet365)

Barcelona v Real Madrid odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Barcelona (13/10) Draw (12/5) Real Madrid (21/10)*

