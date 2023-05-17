The Hammers hold an advantage in their semi-final tie with AZ Alkmaar after a 2-1 victory in last week's first leg. Tijjani Reijnders fired the Dutch side into the lead before the break, but Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio were on target in the second half.

West Ham travel to the Netherlands knowing they are potentially 90 minutes away from reaching the second ever Europa Conference League final.

A place in the Europa Conference League final would put a bit of gloss on an otherwise poor campaign for David Moyes's side, who look set to limp to Premier League safety despite relegation still being mathematically possible.

The Hammers boss appeared to have one eye on Europe when opting to rest a number of key players for last Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Brentford, with the likes of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Kurt Zouma starting on the bench.

West Ham reached the semi-finals of last season's Europa League but suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AZ Alkmaar v West Ham on TV and online.

When is AZ Alkmaar v West Ham?

AZ Alkmaar v West Ham will take place on Thursday 18th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AZ Alkmaar v West Ham kick-off time

AZ Alkmaar v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is AZ Alkmaar v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AZ Alkmaar v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to AZ Alkmaar v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

AZ Alkmaar v West Ham odds

